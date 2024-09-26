It is hard to imagine what our high streets would look like without Primark. You have probably walked past one of the retailer’s stores countless times when taking a trip down to town.

But prior to this date (26 September) in 1974 our ancestors had to make do without grabbing a bargain from Primark. The retail giant opened the doors to its first store in the UK on this day 50 years ago.

Have you ever wondered where the first Primark stores were in this country? To mark its 50th anniversary in Britain, the company has revealed to us the list of its first 10 UK stores and when they opened. We have also compared how prices have changed (or not) on items at Primark since 1974.

Can you remember any of these old Primark stores - did you ever visit them? Are you surprised by the areas the giant opted to open in first?

First Primark stores in the UK Primark has turned 50 in the UK and these are the first stores it opened in Britain.

Derby, 1974 The first store in the UK that Primark opened was in Derby on 26 September 1974 - half a century ago. Pictured is the store back in the 1970s.

Bristol, 1974 The second store Primark opened in the UK was in Bristol also in 1974, not long after the first shop in Derby opened.

Northampton, 1975 The third UK store Primark opened was in Northampton. It threw open its doors in 1975.