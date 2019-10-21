Take a look back at Leith Walk through the years

Who remembers the giant black balls in the central reservation?
1. The binmen strike
Rubbish piles up on the kerb at Leith Walk Edinburgh during the binmen's strike in November 1987.
Photo: Denis Straughan
Copyright:
2. The Boundary Bar
The Boundary Bar in Leith Walk stood at the point where Edinburgh's and Leith's city limits met.
Photo: Julie Bull
Copyright:
3. The central reservation
Leith Walk used to have a central reservation that pedestrians could walk along.
Photo: Denis Straughan
Copyright:
4. The black balls in the central reservation
Large balls painted black were set into the central reservation in Edinburgh's Leith Walk, April 1990.
Photo: Denis Straughan
Copyright: