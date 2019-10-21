Leith Walk

Take a look back at Leith Walk through the years

See some of the changes that have shaped Leith Walk.

By Conor Marlborough
Monday, 21st October 2019, 11:41 am
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 11:42 am

Who remembers the giant black balls in the central reservation?

1. The binmen strike

Rubbish piles up on the kerb at Leith Walk Edinburgh during the binmen's strike in November 1987.

Photo: Denis Straughan

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. The Boundary Bar

The Boundary Bar in Leith Walk stood at the point where Edinburgh's and Leith's city limits met.

Photo: Julie Bull

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. The central reservation

Leith Walk used to have a central reservation that pedestrians could walk along.

Photo: Denis Straughan

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. The black balls in the central reservation

Large balls painted black were set into the central reservation in Edinburgh's Leith Walk, April 1990.

Photo: Denis Straughan

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3