Bancon Homes

A stunning housing development in West Lothian is proving popular, with buyers being warned just six homes remain

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bonnington Place development by Bancon Homes is located in Wilkieston, Kirknewton, just a few miles from the city centre and with excellent transport links by motorway, train and plane to the rest of the UK and internationally.

There is something for everyone with a good variety of sizes and styles ready to view and move into. And there are tailored packages to help support buyers.

All homes include a fantastic specification, with German kitchens and Siemens appliances to luxury tiles, chrome towels rails and oak internal doors.

Bancon Homes

Tailored support to help you buy

Bancon Homes can be your Guaranteed Buyer with Part Exchange. Does the stress of selling your current home hold you back from moving to your dream new home?

Bancon Homes’ Part Exchange service could be the answer you’ve been looking for. Bancon Homes Part Exchange Manager Anne Alexander explains: “Our hassle-free solution takes the anxiety out of selling your property, making your move smooth and seamless. Simply visit Bonnington Place and our friendly sales team will guide you through every step of the process.”

With Part Exchange, you can avoid the stress of property chains and take the next step toward your dream home with confidence.

LBTT Paid: Bancon could make a cash contribution, or pay the full value of LBTT (Land and Buildings Transaction Tax) to help you move.

Mortgage Deposit Contribution: You could receive up to £14,400 cash towards your Mortgage Deposit which could help you secure a better rate.

Own New Rate Reducer: With the Own New - Rate Reducer, you could reduce a standard mortgage interest rate by up to 1.58%* This means your monthly payments are reduced, making it easier for you to manage your finances without sacrificing the quality of your new home.

In addition to all this ask Bancon about FREE Flooring & Turf!

Get in touch and discuss your needs. Click here.

Bancon Homes

A variety of homes

The two-bedroom Loch is ideal for first-time-buyers, individuals or couples. It is a mid-terrace home with a modern, open-plan kitchen, dining and living space with French doors to a private, fully turfed, south-facing garden. Upstairs has two double-bedroom, both featuring generous fitted wardrobes with oak finish doors, and a luxury tiled bathroom. £245,995

The three-bedroom Cairnfield is a semi-detached home with integrated single garage. The spacious ground floor offers a generous living space and handy storage. Upstairs the master bedroom features an ensuite shower room and two further double bedrooms. £329,500

The four-bedroom Larch (£419,995), Louisville (£459,995) or Seafield (£480,000) all have a variety of layouts and features to suit different lifestyles.

Open plan-living, utility rooms, family spaces, home offices, luxury master suites with walk-in wardrobes, guest bedroom en-suites, garages and much more.

Find out more

Don’t miss the chance to move into this stunning housing development. The sales centre and show homes at Bonnington Place are open Friday to Monday10am-5pm.

For more information, call 01224 900 142 or email [email protected].

*Selected plots, terms & conditions apply