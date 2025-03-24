10 Scotland pundits react to sobering defeat vs Greece: Jeff Stelling baffled and Naismith in Hearts flashback

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 24th Mar 2025, 13:34 BST

Here is how 10 pundits reacted to a dismal night for Scotland against Greece.

Scotland have been relegated to Nations League B with a thud after losing 3-0 to Greece at Hampden.

Going into the second leg of the play-off clash with a 1-0 lead, goals from Giannis Konstantelias, Konstantinos Karetsas and Christos Tzolis secured a comfy away win. It has sparked anger from fans and soul searching ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

Midfielder John McGinn told Sportscene: “We started pretty well, had a couple of chances, we just let ourselves down with the first goal we conceded. We've got to reflect now before two friendlies in the summer. It's an embarrassing night for us, everyone is flat in the stadium, we let ourselves down.

"No threat in behind, probably too easy to pick up. Greece deserved to win. That will maybe give us a kick up the backside for the World Cup qualifiers - we know they are no mugs. It shows we need to be much better if we want to get to the World Cup."

Here’s how 10 pundits reacted to the game.

"It just wasn't really the night for us. We've been down before and come back from it. We need to make sure we're focused for the next games and then go into the World Cup qualifiers."

1. Lyndon Dykes (Sportscene)

"It just wasn't really the night for us. We've been down before and come back from it. We need to make sure we're focused for the next games and then go into the World Cup qualifiers." | SNS Group

"Greece were just a better side, we had no answer for them. We had no creativity and no threat, we didn't make it difficult at all for Greece. It's League A we wanted to be in and we failed."

2. Willie Miller (Sportsound)

"Greece were just a better side, we had no answer for them. We had no creativity and no threat, we didn't make it difficult at all for Greece. It's League A we wanted to be in and we failed." Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

"Greece's third goal floored us. It was so important for us to get back level then they go and get a third."

3. Billy Dodds (Sportsound)

"Greece's third goal floored us. It was so important for us to get back level then they go and get a third." | SNS Group

"Bad result. Very bad result. Strange decisions."

4. Gabriel Agbonlahor (talkSPORT)

"Bad result. Very bad result. Strange decisions." | SNS Group

