Scotland have been relegated to Nations League B with a thud after losing 3-0 to Greece at Hampden.
Going into the second leg of the play-off clash with a 1-0 lead, goals from Giannis Konstantelias, Konstantinos Karetsas and Christos Tzolis secured a comfy away win. It has sparked anger from fans and soul searching ahead of World Cup qualifiers.
Midfielder John McGinn told Sportscene: “We started pretty well, had a couple of chances, we just let ourselves down with the first goal we conceded. We've got to reflect now before two friendlies in the summer. It's an embarrassing night for us, everyone is flat in the stadium, we let ourselves down.
"No threat in behind, probably too easy to pick up. Greece deserved to win. That will maybe give us a kick up the backside for the World Cup qualifiers - we know they are no mugs. It shows we need to be much better if we want to get to the World Cup."
Here’s how 10 pundits reacted to the game.
