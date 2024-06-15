A 5-1 defeat to Germany has brought the Scotland critics out after a tough Euro 2024 opener.

Steve Clarke’s side were down 3-0 at half-time and conceded another two in the second half, with Antonio Rudiger’s own goal a mere consolation. The job was made tougher with Ryan Porteous’ sending off for a lunge on Ilkay Gundogan in the first 45 minutes.

Defender Jack Hendry told BBC Scotland: "Obviously it's an extremely disappointing result and probably the manner that it came about. Now we've got to focus on the games coming up. Anything is possible, you can't get too downbeat. Germany are a very good team. We have got to dust ourselves down and move forward.

"We'll analyse what went wrong when we get back to base camp and try and make sure that doesn't happen in the next two games. I don't think we can be too critical on ourselves given that we've got two games remaining.

"As footballers you always analyse games so for us now it's extremely important we get to the bottom of how that result came about. We'll learn from it and hopefully give a better account of ourselves in the next game. Games come quickly, this one will be swept under the carpet quite quickly.

"When you go down to 10 men against a top team like Germany it's never going to be great. We have come this far because we're a strong nation. We stick together and we can't let a result like this get us down."

A Liverpool star has been criticised, the performance lamented and the red card challenge spared no punches. Here are what 12 pundits said about the game vs Germany.

Chris Sutton "You can't defend that challenge. It's disgraceful. That's a red-card offence, a leg breaker. A scandalous challenge. You can't tackle like that in any era of football. He knows what he's trying to do, he goes so high. I don't want to be too negative but I do not understand this from Steve Clarke. He has taken Che Adams off, Scotland have a goal kick and Angus Gunn has gone long. They are just giving the ball straight back to Germany. You have to try and get up the pitch. I'm not saying it's easy, but when you go down to 10 you have to be brave on the ball."

Graeme Souness "Everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong. You don't make a good start, a sloppy first goal, you're then angry at yourself and a catalogue of mistakes follow. Culminating in a player being sent off. Difficult with 11, super difficult with ten."

Neil McCann (BBC Scotland) "There's no lack of effort from our boys they just got pulled apart tonight. I think a lot of our guys underperformed. I don't think Scott McTominay was quite right, and we posed no threat."