Steve Clarke has been given a boost ahead of Euro 2024 with three extra Scotland stars set to board the plane.

A tight allocation of 23 players was initially what the head coach was working with but a UEFA vote on Monday gave the green light for expanded squads of up to 26. The idea was initially floated during a meeting of all the nations' coaches in Dusseldorf a fortnight ago.

That will come as a huge boost to Clarke, who’s squad is currently being ravaged with injury, particularly at right-back. That could allow some Hearts and Hibs stars to make strengthened cases for selection, while it may cement others in national team plans.

There’s also a wildcard phone call to Newcastle United that could be made. Here are 13 stars who could benefit from the expanded squads.

1 . Craig Gordon (GK) Steve Clarke's said he will only take three goalkeepers to Germany, but could the squad boost allow an extra goalkeeper to be added to the mix? Gordon would fancy his chances if that was the case.

2 . Tino Livramento (RB) Right-back is soon becoming a problem area and Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento is a wildcard option. Eligible for Scotland, if ever there was a time to ask what he's up to this summer, it's now.

3 . Lawrence Shankland (ST) If there was any doubt over the Hearts talisman's involvement, three extra squad places should quell that debate.