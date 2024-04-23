Steve Clarke has been given a boost ahead of Euro 2024 with three extra Scotland stars set to board the plane.
A tight allocation of 23 players was initially what the head coach was working with but a UEFA vote on Monday gave the green light for expanded squads of up to 26. The idea was initially floated during a meeting of all the nations' coaches in Dusseldorf a fortnight ago.
That will come as a huge boost to Clarke, who’s squad is currently being ravaged with injury, particularly at right-back. That could allow some Hearts and Hibs stars to make strengthened cases for selection, while it may cement others in national team plans.
Sign up today for your free newsletter from the Edinburgh Evening News, with a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking news updates
There’s also a wildcard phone call to Newcastle United that could be made. Here are 13 stars who could benefit from the expanded squads.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.