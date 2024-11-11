14 of the best fan photos from Scotland vs South Africa at Murrayfield as fans buy into the big game hype

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:16 BST

Here are the best photos from the latest Scotland game at Murrayfield.

Scotland lost out 15-32 to South Africa in their latest Autumn Nations Series match.

After a win against Fiji last time out, it was the visiting side who claimed victory at a packed and lively Murrayfield. It was won by a 17-point margin but that did little to really show how well Scotland competed in what was an entertaining clash.

Supporters came out in their numbers to the capital for this one, buying into the big game hype, with the team bus greeted with a flock of supporters. Then there was pre-match entertainment and the rugby on show wasn’t half bad either.

Here are 14 of the best photos with fans at the core of it from the battle on Sunday.

South Africa fans pose for photos outside the stadium.

1. Taking it all in

South Africa fans pose for photos outside the stadium. | SNS Group / SRU

Fans lined up to greet the team bus

2. The Scotland team arrives

Fans lined up to greet the team bus | SNS Group / SRU

Fans watch the Wales v Fiji game on the big screen

3. Pre-game entertainment

Fans watch the Wales v Fiji game on the big screen | SNS Group / SRU

Young fans were out to support the national team

4. Youth support

Young fans were out to support the national team | SNS Group / SRU

