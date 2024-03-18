They have their own stars coming out of contract to sort but will Hearts and Hibs look to take advantage of ticking terms clocks elsewhere?

At Tynecastle, Beni Banigime's future is one talking point with his deal up in the summer. Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson are Hibs legends but with their deals coming to a close at the end of the season, conversation will turn to what comes next for them.

It's not something that solely affects Hearts and Hibs though. Clubs across Scotland, England and beyond have stars coming to the end of their contracts, opening up chances to sign players at a bargain rate.

From those close to home to those on the other side of the world, and a former Arsenal man thrown in for good measure, there are several options both capital clubs could look at. Here are 16 stars who are coming out of contract at the end of the season and available to sign with other clubs right now.

1 . Joel Nouble (Livingston) Had a tough season in West Lothian but has proven his technical quality before. Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Blair Spittal (Motherwell) Motherwell are keen to keep the attacking midfielder but five goals and eight assists for a side in the bottom half will have peaked interest in the 28-year-old. Photo Sales

3 . Joshua Nisbet (Central Coast Mariners) A midfielder Montgomery knows well from his time in Australia. Also a club both clubs have bought from in the recent past, and Nisbet has been a consistent performer, with a recent call up to the Socceroos squad. Photo Sales