17 best fan photos from Scotland vs Australia as Murrayfield revels in raucous win to remember

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST

Scotland beat Australia in one of the best performances of the Gregor Townsend-era - here are the best fan photos.

Scotland ended their Autumn Nations Series with an impressive 27-13 victory over Australia at Murrayfield.

A quiet opening 40 minutes would come and go before this clash burst into navy blue life. Captain Sione Tuipulotu's try put the hosts in Edinburgh ahead at half-time after a largely, fully stamping down their authority after the interval.

Gregor Townsend’s side crossed for three brilliant tries from Duhan van der Merwe, Josh Bayliss and Finn Russell. They end this run of games at the end of 2024 with three wins from four in games against Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia.

Here are 17 of the best photos from the game at Murrayfield.

Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity were at the game for fans to donate to.

1. Charitable call

Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity were at the game for fans to donate to. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Fans arrive at the stadium

2. Selfie time

Fans arrive at the stadium | SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales
Scotland fans before kick-off

3. Saltires out

Scotland fans before kick-off | SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales
Smiles before the game as anticipation built.

4. Pre-match fun

Smiles before the game as anticipation built. | SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:AustraliaScotlandMurrayfieldGregor Townsend
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice