Scotland ended their Autumn Nations Series with an impressive 27-13 victory over Australia at Murrayfield.

A quiet opening 40 minutes would come and go before this clash burst into navy blue life. Captain Sione Tuipulotu's try put the hosts in Edinburgh ahead at half-time after a largely, fully stamping down their authority after the interval.

Gregor Townsend’s side crossed for three brilliant tries from Duhan van der Merwe, Josh Bayliss and Finn Russell. They end this run of games at the end of 2024 with three wins from four in games against Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia.

Here are 17 of the best photos from the game at Murrayfield.

