Scotland racked up a comfortable nine-try victory over Portugal at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend’s side racked up a 59-21 victory as Darcy Graham equalled Duhan van der Merwe's Scotland try-scoring record on a busy day in the capital. Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series wraps up with what looks likely to be a barnstorming Test against Australia next Sunday.

There were plenty of fans in attendance for this one, including a member of the royal family and a government official. Supporters were decked out in national team attire, and some went further than that...

Here are 17 of the best photos.

1 . Arrival Scotland fans arrive prior to kick-off. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2 . Up for battle Portugal fans were in attendance too. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

3 . The next generation Young fans were in attendance too. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales