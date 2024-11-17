Scotland racked up a comfortable nine-try victory over Portugal at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Gregor Townsend’s side racked up a 59-21 victory as Darcy Graham equalled Duhan van der Merwe's Scotland try-scoring record on a busy day in the capital. Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series wraps up with what looks likely to be a barnstorming Test against Australia next Sunday.
There were plenty of fans in attendance for this one, including a member of the royal family and a government official. Supporters were decked out in national team attire, and some went further than that...
Here are 17 of the best photos.
