It’s Ally Pally season as the festive time of year brings with it a carnival of darts action via the World Championship.

Right into 2025, the best in the world of darts are competiting for the ultimate crown at the iconic Alexandra Palace. Gary Anderson will be hoping to add this trophy to his collection for a third time off the back of some strong form across 2024.

Peter Wright has had a difficult year but there’s no better place to put form aside than Ally Pally. Then there’s the small matter of Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and more to consider. So who will add more to their bank balance in the form of hefty prize money, to begin 2025 in stunning fashion?