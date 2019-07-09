2019 Scottish Open: All you need to know about Scotland's premier golf tournament

Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 Scottish Open golf tournament, held at The Renaissance Club between July 11 and 14





Who are the big names playing this week?



The event has attracted the strongest field this season on the European Tour, led by world No 4 Rory McIlroy and seventh-ranked Justin Thomas.



Rickie Fowler, the 2015 winner at Gullane, is also in the line up, as are former Open champions Henrik Stenson, Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington and Paul Lawrie.



Who are the dark horses for the title?



Not since Colin Montgomerie did the trick at Loch Lomond in 1999 has a home player landed the title but hopes are high this year after wins by Stephen Gallacher and David Law on the European Tour earlier in the season, as well as strong performances in their rookie campaigns on the circuit by Bob MacIntyre and Grant Forrest.



Richie Ramsay also knows the course like the back of his hand due to being attached to The Renaissance Club.



Which local players are in action?



Grant Forrest is making his Scottish Open debut less than five miles from his home in North Berwick while David Drysdale is also getting to sleep in his own bed at home in Cockburnspath.



Richie Ramsay lives in Edinburgh while Stephen Gallacher will be commuting from Linlithgow and Chris Doak, who came through a weekend qualifier at Longniddry, lives in Livingston.



What happened in the Scottish Open last year?



South African Brandon Stone shot a sensational 60 in the final round - he missed a putt on the last to card the first 59 in European Tour history as he won by four shots from Englishman Eddie Pepperell.



Stone joined fellow Springboks Ernie Els (2000 and 2003), Retief Goosen (2001) and Tim Clark (2005) in claiming the coveted title.



What is the Renaissance course like?



It is a modern-style links, having been designed by American Tom Doak.



The course opened in 2008 and had staged the Scottish Seniors Open, Open final qualifying and qualifying for the British Boys' Championship before it was awarded the Scottish Open just under 12 months ago.



How to get tickets?



Tickets are available through Eventbrite.



How to get there?



Spectators are advised to follow signs on the A1.