Pre-contract deals have started to flow - but who else could Hearts and Hibs sign off Premiership rivals right now?

Steven Naismith has already made three moves to bolster his Jambos side ahead of next season. Playmaker Yan Dhanda will be coming to Gorgie from Ross County in the summer and two more stars at fellow top flight clubs will be joining him.

Left-back James Penrice has agreed terms after an impressive stint at Livingston, and versatile midfielder Blair Spittal's fine form with Motherwell has also earned him a Hearts chance. There are also Tynecastle stars coming out of contract.

Hibs have their own contract situations to look at, including two legends coming to the end of their current terms. The Edinburgh Evening News has gone through an extensive list of stars who have uncertain futures post-June.