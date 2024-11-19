A win in Warsaw has sparked fresh Scotland optimism after Steve Clarke’s side ended their Nations League A Group 1 clash with victory.
It looked as if relegation out the group containing Portugal, Croatia and Poland was imminent, after the latter cancelled out John McGinn’s opener in the sixth and final match of this section. But Andy Robertson’s second half stoppage time header sees Scotland living to fight another day through a 2-1 win.
The nation will compete in a play-off to try and preserve their A League status, with a win also maintaining slim hopes of a Pot Two spot for World Cup 2026 qualification.
Pundits were out in force last night via the airwaves, live-stream and social media. Here’s how nine of them responded to a big Scotland win.
1. John Collins (Sportsound)
"John Souttar looks like an international centre-back now. And Ben Doak has given us pace, power and penetration. Clarke's change of system has brought more freedom. The players look more comfortable in possession and they have more options in front of them. To win the game in that manner is the perfect end to the campaign." | SNS Group
2. Marvin Bartley (X)
"2 wins from 2! Positive performance now back up with wins, since the euros. Even the grumpiest of fan can’t argue with what Steve Clarke has done." Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
3. Michael Stewart (Viaplay)
"We finish the campaign strong and remind ourselves we are more than capable of competing." | SNS Group
4. James McFadden (Sportsound)
"We don't have strikers who will score every game, but we have a manager who will find a way to get the best out of players. He's built a really strong squad and we can look forward to World Cup qualifying now regardless of our group." | Getty Images
