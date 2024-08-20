Alderdice celebrates first win in 28 years
The 45-year-old beat Scottish internationals, including James Woodrow, Dave McAuley, Gus Brindle, James Dornon and Derek Brady, to the big prize on a difficult day with blustery winds and showers.
He totalled 2kg 950 to win ahead of Peter Dick 2kg 350 and third was David Corcoran 2kg 235.
Brady was fourth with 2kg 255 and Bobby Marshall fifth with 2k 200, Woodrow sixth on 1kg 950, Martin Greene seventh with a haul of 1kg 725. George Glen was eighth with 1kg 700, Brindle ninth on 1kg 575 and Danny O’Rourke completed the top ten with 1kg 400.
Interestingly, Alderdice was on peg 3 and fifth-placed Marshall was on peg 1 while Glen, who was eighth, was on peg 4, and the Glasgow-based angler lifted the trophy in his first match for 28 years.
The venue had fished well in the build-up and hopes were high for some big weights, but the fish had not read the script and fishing was difficult.
The winner from Glasgow's East End said: “I really did not expect to win and hoped that I would not be embarrassed as it was the first match for me in 28 years. Yes, I pleasure fish in water around Scotland including Strathclyde Park, Loch Lomond, Loch Ken and Orchill (near Auchterarder), and I also fish for pike in Loch Lomond where I share a boat.
“I practiced twice in the week before and, because of the wind on the day, I used my 10m pole as it was difficult to hold, and my tactics, of not feeding hard worked on the day.”
He took home £105 and the electrician with electrical contractors, Arc-Tech (Scotland), did not think the weight in his net would be enough until near the end of the weigh-in.
Brindle, the organiser, said that anglers fed their pegs based on what they caught in practice when they were fishing in groups or two or three spread out along the bank.
He added: “When you put 41 anglers in a line all starting at the same time, on a venue which has not seen a match of that size for 30 years, the fishing is often a lot harder. “
