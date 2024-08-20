Alderdice celebrates first win in 28 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brian Alderdice is the Scottish National champion after beating a field of over 40 anglers, including internationals, to take the silverware in the event organised by the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling at Strathclyde Country Park.

The 45-year-old beat Scottish internationals, including James Woodrow, Dave McAuley, Gus Brindle, James Dornon and Derek Brady, to the big prize on a difficult day with blustery winds and showers.

He totalled 2kg 950 to win ahead of Peter Dick 2kg 350 and third was David Corcoran 2kg 235.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brady was fourth with 2kg 255 and Bobby Marshall fifth with 2k 200, Woodrow sixth on 1kg 950, Martin Greene seventh with a haul of 1kg 725. George Glen was eighth with 1kg 700, Brindle ninth on 1kg 575 and Danny O’Rourke completed the top ten with 1kg 400.

Brian Alderdice with glasses in action at Strathclyde Park

Interestingly, Alderdice was on peg 3 and fifth-placed Marshall was on peg 1 while Glen, who was eighth, was on peg 4, and the Glasgow-based angler lifted the trophy in his first match for 28 years.

The venue had fished well in the build-up and hopes were high for some big weights, but the fish had not read the script and fishing was difficult.

The winner from Glasgow's East End said: “I really did not expect to win and hoped that I would not be embarrassed as it was the first match for me in 28 years. Yes, I pleasure fish in water around Scotland including Strathclyde Park, Loch Lomond, Loch Ken and Orchill (near Auchterarder), and I also fish for pike in Loch Lomond where I share a boat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I practiced twice in the week before and, because of the wind on the day, I used my 10m pole as it was difficult to hold, and my tactics, of not feeding hard worked on the day.”

Gus Brady, the event organiser

He took home £105 and the electrician with electrical contractors, Arc-Tech (Scotland), did not think the weight in his net would be enough until near the end of the weigh-in.

Brindle, the organiser, said that anglers fed their pegs based on what they caught in practice when they were fishing in groups or two or three spread out along the bank.

He added: “When you put 41 anglers in a line all starting at the same time, on a venue which has not seen a match of that size for 30 years, the fishing is often a lot harder. “