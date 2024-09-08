There’s angst growing in the Tartan Army ranks and Scotland fans are keen to see results turn sooner rather than later.

After a calamitous Euro 2024 campaign, Steve Clarke’s side lost 3-2 to Poland at Hampden in their Nations League opener. It doesn’t get much easier as Portugal away from home awaits Scotland next.

Some quarters of the support are keen to see some changes made to see if that can spark a positive result. Since a 3-0 win over Cyprus on September 8th last year, Scotland have only tasted victory once, a 2-0 effort vs Gibraltar.

Head coach Clarke isn’t usually one for knee-jerk changes or sweeping ripping up of scripts. But looking at the options at his disposal, if he did go for alterations of the vast variety, here are some that could be made.

This isn’t necessarily who we think will start for Portugal, rather what a team with six changes and a formation change away from the 4-2-3-1 that UEFA shows was deployed vs Poland looks like. Take a look

GK - Angus Gunn The undisputed number one keeps his place.

RB - Max Johnston Highly-rated young right-back might struggle to get in when all options are fit. But the time is now to prove himself.

CB - Ryan Porteous The Watford defender comes in for the first time since his red card in the opening game of Euro 2024 in Germany.