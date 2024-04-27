Another big test for men's hockey champions Grange

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grange face Watsonians in their play-off semi-final with a place in Europe on the line and coach Stevie Grubb conceded that their city rivals have produced two challenging matches this season.

The newly-crowned champions trained well on Tuesday and continued to focus on the final third of the pitch. Thursday was a lighter session to allow bodies to be fully ready for the possibility of two games this weekend. The play-off final is on Sunday.

Grubb said: "I am looking for the squad to take the same composure and control into these tough games, just as we did last weekend (against Uddingston)." Grange won 7-0 to secure the men's Premiership.

Grange and back-room staff after their men's Premiership success

The coach added: "Watsonians have provided two really challenging matches this season and we have come out on top by a goal in both games so we know they are a tough nut to crack. Hopefully, we will be able to get through the first game."

The winner will play either The University of Edinburgh or Western Wildcats and that play-off semi-final is set for noon also at Glasgow's National Hockey Centre.

Grubb added: "I am looking forward to watching the Uni v Western game and ultimately to play one of them on Sunday if we are successful (against Watsonians)." Sunday's final is at 2pm also at Glasgow's National Hockey Centre.

Last weekend, saw the final games of the regular season and the students edged Western 2-0 at Auchenhowie.

Rob Harwood, Western's captain, said this has been an up and down season for the club with injuries and form but he warned: "We are back to full strength."

And Harwood, a Scotland international, said: "We have had a great week of training and the boys are going into the weekend with a sense of freedom.

"The University of Edinburgh will go in as favourites having beaten us recently and finishing above us in the table, however we know we have a squad more than capable of defending our title and that is what we will be looking to do."

Watsonians, the women's Premiership champions, face Western Wildcats, who they recently defeated in a league game which clinched the title, in their play-off semi-final at 2pm on Saturday at Glasgow's National Hockey Centre.