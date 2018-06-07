Chris O’Hare back to his best with brilliant 1500m victory in Oslo

Chris O’Hare underlined he’s back to his best with a brilliant victory in the 1500 metres at tonight’s Bislett Games in Oslo. The Capital star, 27, bolted to the front on the final lap to shake off Norway’s teen prospect

The Capital star, 27, bolted to the front on the final lap to shake off Norway’s teen prospect Jakob Ingebrigsten with his quickest time of 2018 in 3:35.96.

“I felt good and the pressure was off because I got the European Championships standard in Rome last week, but that’s still a long way off,” O’Hare said.

“I’ve had a rough six months after a great indoor season, as I’ve been injured so it’s been a tough road back.”

Meanwhile, Edinburgh AC’s Jake Wightman slipped from second to ninth on the last lap of the Dream Mile. World champion Elijah Manangoi of Kenya claimed the historic title with Wightman, who will run again in Sunday’s Diamond League leg in Stockholm, finishing in 3:59.15.