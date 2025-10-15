Bank fly fishermen disappoint in Home International

The Scotland squad at Carrickfergus

Scott Pozzi, Scotland's captain, admitted the squad were 'very disappointed' after finishing in fourth position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s stillwater bank team travelled to Woodford Fly Fishery in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, with high hopes against England, Wales and the hosts.

The Tartan Team were in contention in the morning session, but their hopes drifted away in the post lunch period at the lake which sits on the north shore of Belfast Lough, 11 mils from Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pozzi said he could not fault the effort shown by the team during the day, but he added: “England were deserved winners.”

Scotland practiced well but Glenrothes-based Pozzi said before the first cast on the day of the final that conditions were challenging.

They proved to be in a tight competition with not a lot of difference between first and last.

The 69-year-old, who was crowned Scottish Stillwater Bank champion for the first time earlier this year, added: “It was very challenging for all and team Scotland were very, very disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t fault everyone’s effort and we were in contention up to lunchtime.”

England triumphed with 24 fish with hosts Ireland second on 21 trout. Third were Wales, who had well-known angler, Hywel Morgan in their squad, and they finished with 18 fish with Scotland finishing with 16 fish.

Pozzi, Scotland’s Nation champion in 2001, was third overall with six fish, three behind Graham Wills of England and two adrift of Irish angler, Sean Dempsey.

Brian Kennedy was the next best Scot in tenth spot with three fish while Stevie Plank was in 14th position. Lee Anderson was one place below Plank with Peter Cowie on No 23 and Colin Sharp at No 24.