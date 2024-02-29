Bank National spaces available and Kingdom Fly Fishing entries open
Three places have become available for Sunday's qualifier at Allandale Tarn near West Calder for the Stillwater Bank National.
Tarn owner Iona Allan urges anybody interested to contact her as soon as possible and a deposit of £20 is required.
A total of 25 anglers have already paid including Graeme Lynch who captained the Scotland team to a gold medal in last year's Home International at Largs.
Also in the field is Robin Lambert, editor of The Scottish Flyfisher magazine.
Entries for the Kingdom Fly Championship open on March 1 and the dates for the heats are Saturday, June 1 at Eden Springs, Cupar, where there are 26 spaces, and Sunday, July 14 at Ballo near Glenrothes where there are 20 spaces.
The final is back at Eden Springs on Saturday, September 28 and 26 spaces are available.
Entry is £25 and it is non-refundable and must be paid before a place in the heat is confirmed.
Meanwhile, in coarse angling, memberships are available from Friday for Drumtassie near Blackridge and the fishing times from Monday, March 4 are 8am to 6pm.