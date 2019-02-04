Lothians basketball: Kool Kats claim Scottish Cup | Glory for City of Edinburgh Under-18s

City of Edinburgh Kool Kats added the women’s Scottish Basketball Cup to last season’s league title after defeating holders and city rivals Edinburgh University in Sunday’s final at Oriam.

Kats were arguably the slight underdogs after losing to Edinburgh University in their only previous meeting this season and it was uncanny how similar the final proved to be.

As in September, Kats opened up clear blue water by half time, leading 40-29, but while the students overcame a 13-point deficit to win on that occasion, Kats grimly stayed in front this time and withstood a final-quarter fightback to prevail 64-58.

The victory, preceded by a minute’s applause before the start, was a fitting tribute to inspirational Edinburgh teenager Joanna Lamb, who passed away last week after battling bone cancer.

Alex Nelson was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) after contributing 23 points plus 11 rebounds, although coach Ben Gunn noted: “With us missing a couple of players, it was important that others stepped up to compensate, and they certainly did. We got huge contributions from our senior players and the lead was comfortable enough to manage at the end.”

University play-caller Donnie MacDonald sportingly admitted: “Kats were the better team today. They made some tough shots at crucial times and we just couldn’t get a run going to get back into it.”

Kats shared top billing with the City of Edinburgh club’s Under-18 boys team, which drew level on the full-time buzzer before going on to beat St Mirren Saints in overtime in their Scottish Cup final.

The U-18s were staring defeat in the face when they trailed St Mirren with only seconds remaining, but Shaun Samson landed a mighty blow to make it 62-all and Kings then controlled proceedings in overtime to win 72-64.

Owen Mackle claimed MVP honours thanks to his 21 points and 16 rebounds and City of Edinburgh head coach Craig Nicol smiled: “It was pretty good! The guys played well and executed the (game)plan throughout.”

Falkirk Fury succeeded Nicol’s senior team King as men’s Cup winners after trouncing league champions St Mirren 100-78 on Saturday, while West Lothian Wolves enjoyed a notable success when they pipped Lady Rocks 51-49 in a thrilling under-18 girls final.