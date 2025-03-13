A new UEFA report has detailed how much the Scottish Premiership spends on transfer fees when it comes to the game in Europe as a whole

UEFA's European Club Finance and Investment Landscape Report was published this month and it has been described by president Aleksander Ceferin as an "ultimate guide to the European football finances.”

One area it looks at is transfer business by clubs near and far. It states on transfers: “A financial analysis of transfer activity is quite complex as transfer activity impacts financial results in numerous ways. For simplicity’s sake, the different transfer impacts have been grouped into transfer costs and transfer incomes, the net of which can be seen in the profit and loss account.

“The impact of transfer activity on club finances can differ considerably from the transfer activity as viewed by the public because of the phasing of most transfer costs across future years and the immediate recognition of profits at the time of sale. Once non-recurring items are excluded, the 2024 results indicate a positive trend as clubs are moving back towards operating profits after four financial years of unprecedented losses (in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023), triggered by the pandemic.

“However, clubs are still forecast to be loss-making in 2024 after accounting for transfer and financing activities, with high operating costs and non-player wages absorbing most of the revenue gains. Some clubs still have considerable work to do to comply with the tougher financial sustainability measures now being enforced. “

So where does the Premiership involving Hearts, Hibs and more rank against its competitors on the continent? Here’s the top 20.