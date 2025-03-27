Bonanza time at Linlithgow Loch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been a week to remember at Linlithgow Loch with Paul McNair and Stuart Strachan topping the list with an amazing 56 fish during one session.

However, that is not a record as Edinburgh-based Trevor Kitson had 72 on his own around five years ago fishing a size eight buzzer and giving it short tweaks.

Tom Lambert, secretary of the Forth Area Federation of Anglers (FAFA), said the 56 is the best return recorded in recent years and he added: ”We’re surprised at the numbers recorded and we’ve not had catch returns like this for some time.”

Since the end of February, the FAFA have introduced 950lb of fish into the water every week, and they received another shipment this week to top up supplies.

A member of Waders AC with a fine trout from Linlithgow Loch. Courtesy of Tom Lambert

Other anglers have joined in the fun with Robin Smith and George Mackintosh returning 24 trout with their biggest estimated at around 7lb, while Ali Fyvie and Jimmy Russell returned 22 trout during their session. Craig Cowan, fishing alone, returned 16 fish.

Lambert reported that 35 boats were launched during the week with 54 anglers on board and a total of 50 fish were kept weighing 167lb with 109 fish returned.

He added: “Midge-tip, sink-tip and intermediate lines used with blobs, cormorants, black/green lures, Humungous and snakes, especially pink, were the successful set-ups.”

Other notable catch returns included one by Les Mitchell who returned nine fish while Ian McLaren out with George Mackintosh kept four trout and returned ten while Mr Innes kept four and returned 14 fish. Marty Nelson returned 14 rainbows.

Robert Salmond with his 6lb 3oz rainbow trout from Linlithgow Loch. Courtesy of Tom Lambert

Waders AC were back and the four anglers kept 11 trout weighing 34 lbs, the heaviest caught by Douglas Gribble weighed in at 5lb 2oz, while Robert Anthony, out with his young son, kept eight fish weighing over 30lbs. They also returned 12 fish.

Boats are available on most days for a full day or four-hour session and bosses advise anglers to book ahead by ringing 01506 671753 or by booking online in advance.

Nearby, Bowden Springs report good sport on both the fly and bait pond. Top rod was Billy Wilson with 15 fish with the best an 8lb brown on FAB, cormorant, buzzer and lure patterns. He has enjoyed a good month as he hooked into 17 on a previous visit.

Matt Taylor had nine and a biggest a 5lb brown trout, on squirmy wormy and egg patterns. C. J. Finlay was next best on six with a biggest of 4lb on lures. Ryan Burns had a best of an 8lb brown in his bag of three on egg and lures.

John Lambert with a fine fish from Linlithgow Loch

On the bait pond, the best fish tempted was to Colin Ross who had a 5lb trout on Powerbait.

Fishing is picking up at Pottishaw near Whitburn with the overwintered fish “waking up”. Bosses confirm that water quality and temperatures are improving daily and there have been a number of brown trout netted.

Drumtassie near Blackridge remind customers that the two fly ponds will be closed on Sunday, April 13 for the Scottish Stillwater Bank Final and anglers are catching and Allandale Tarn owner, Iona Allan, reports that fish have been active.

A mixture of lures from black rabbit, blue flash damsel, cat’s whisker, yellow dancer and white eggstacy have been working along wth diawl bach, particularly olive or black patterns.

She added: “Generally, fishing has been pretty good, even fantastic. A number of anglers have ended with double-figure numbers and double-figure sized trout too. Big Tiger trout have been on the move and the beastie rainbows are also getting hooked.”

The Tarn, near West Calder, is open until 4.30pm currently but she added that times will start to open up shortly.

Harlaw Reservoir in The Pentland Hills above Balerno opens for the season on April 1. Permits available online. Anglers can fish the Water of Leith from April 1 but require a free permit from the Water of Leith Centre at 24 Lanark Road, Edinburgh EH14 1TQ.

Glencorse is now open for the season and the first weekend fished well with fishery manager, Kenny Knox, confirming that Saturday was the best day with midge tip and Di3 lines with a variety of patterns, including cormorant, damsel, yellow dancer, snakes, diawl bach, blob and FAB, proving the best picks.

In East Lothian, Martin Williamson from (Tranent) featured in the catch returns from Newlands Tweeddale with nine fishing a white rabbit with Alex Rowley (Dalkeith) on eight. He used hare’s ear. Johnson Hillen (Musselburgh) had 11 on apps and bloob patterns while Bob Cockburn(Duns) had 15 on mini-Ally McCoist and bloodworm.

Sea fishing now and the second Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers Open events is on Sunday, April 6 at Lunan Bay, north of Arbroath and pegs will begin south of the river from the main car park.

A number of Lothians-based anglers have registered including Scottish international Barry McEwan (Port Seton) plus William Stafford (Edinburgh) and Stevie Burns (Prestonpans).

Ian Campbell (Falkirk), retail manager of The Edinburgh Angling Centre, is also in the field and registration is from 10.15am to 10.45am with fishing from noon to 17.00. This is a pre-booked match and call Chris Horn on 07872 944807.

Campbell is also the organiser of the Edinburgh New Year Shore League and the last match is tonight (Friday, March 28) at Newhaven (east) with registration from 6pm to 6.15pm at Western Harbour View EH6 6PG with fishing from 7pm to 10pm.

It is tight at the top of the list with Campbell, a Scotland international, leading on 37 points with Burns second three points behind and Stewart Falconer from Arbroath third on 30 points while Scott Emmerson (Edinburgh) is on 27 points.

Craig Ogilvie is the new chairman of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League with Barry McEwan the treasurer and James Ogilvie the secretary.

Membership remains at £20 and they are now due with the Summer League starting on Wednesday, April 9 at a venue to be decided. James Ogilvie said: “There will be cash prizes for the winners and runners-up in the Summer and Winter Leagues and the Hamper March.”