Bainfield make solid start with victory over champions Blantyre

Bainfield’s home win over champions Blantyre was a solid start to the Edinburgh club’s campaign in the B Division of the indoor bowls Premier League.

Wins on the rinks skipped by James Hogg, Robert Marshall and John McDermott, plus a peel for Paul O’Donnell, made for a 79-64 victory.

Bainfield face Turriff today at home and selector Paul O’Donnell makes one change with Alan Brown making his seasonal debut at the expense of Greg Walker who joins his brother Mark on the reserve bench.

Brown, winner of 18 consecutive caps between 1990 and 1995, lines up at third in the rink of Craig Mackintosh, Stephen Pringle and John McDermott (skip) with John Kidd moved to play second to Mark McIntosh, Danny Gormley, and Robert Marshall (skip).

The rinks of David McNair, Brian Stoddart, Steven Pilley, James Hogg (skip) and Graham Angus, Tam Ebbs, Craig Paterson, Paul O’Donnell (skip) remain unchanged.

East Lothian won their opening B Division tie, beating Abbeyview (Dunfermline) 90-65.

Alex Marshall and Derek Oliver opened with 10-shot wins on their respective rinks and were supported by an eight-shot contribution from team captain Stuart Thomson.

East Lothian welcome Blantyre today.

Rink 1: Mark Yuill, Kevin Cunninghman, Ewan Fallen, Alex Marshall (skip). 2. Andy Jeffrey, Graham Robertson, Stuart Thomson, Scott Kennedy (skip). 3. Mark Johnston, Dean Riva, Joe Mower, Billy Mellors (skip). 4. Lewis Betts, David Sked, Jamie Higgins, Derek Oliver (skip).

Midlothian had a battling 97-79 away victory over Turriff and are unchanged for today’s visit of Abbeyview to the Dalkeith Stadium.

West Lothian made a dire start to their campaign in the A Division of the Premier League having suffered a shock 84-71 defeat at home to top-echelon debutants West of Scotland.

Craig Moss (25-16) and James Speirs (22-15) skipped their rinks to victories but Neil Speirs and Mark Allison lost.

The visitors landed a major blow with their rink skipped by S O’Donnell winning 25-12 against Neil Speirs and his front-three of Bryan Cooper, Connor McKendrick and Des Hagart.

Mark Allison and his rink of Ian Drysdale, Raymond Logan and Cameron Greer only managed to register shots on six of the 21 ends en-route to a 28-12 defeat from Grier McDougall.

Other A Division results: Elgin 85, Lanarkshire 87; Falkirk 8,9 Aberdeen 60.

West Lothian have an immediate chance to atone at home today against Falkirk.Selectors Bryan Cooper and Speirs bring in Dougie Mitchell for Blair Mackie and have tinkered with the make up of all four rinks.

Balbardie hit the ground running in their home match against Headwell in Division 1 North with wins all four rinks delivering a 117-50 victory.

The rink scores were: Walter McDougall 37, C Watson 13; Mark Bonar 30, JJ Watson 9; Jim Speirs 26, G Martin 12; Ewan Shearer 24, H Delaney 12.

Other results: Coatbridge 63, Cumbernauld 89; Fraserburgh 93, Dundee 71.

• Headwell (Dunfermline) is one of the venues for tomorrow’s play-down action in the Gents National 2Bowl Pairs and the early play features Bainfield (Alan Brown & Barry Hill) against Perth at 9.30am also West Lothian (Richard Mark & Craig Moss) against Balbardie.

The 11.00am season includes East Lothian (Mark Johnston & Willie Wood MBE) against Headwell also Midlothian (Ronnie Duncan & Colin Walker) against Berwickshire.

• This week’s results in the East B section of the gents Seniors League were: Midlothian 69, East Lothian 51; Balbardie 65, Teviotdale 61; Tweedbank 54, Bainfield 58.