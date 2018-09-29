East Lothian IBC is voted Club of the Year by SIBA

East Lothian Indoor Bowling Club will bask in the limelight of collecting the Club of the Year award at tonight’s prestigious SIBA Annual Wards ceremony at Glasgow IBC.

And there is prospect of further celebrations with the Lothian county’s recent Commonwealth Games gold medal hero Derek Oliver amongst the nominations for the Scottish Indoor Gents Player of the Year award.

Oliver is short-listed in the company of Paul Foster MBE (Prestwick), David Gourlay (Prestwick), and Stewart Anderson of Blantyre.

Legend figures Willie Wood MBE and Alex Marshall MBE both feature on an extensive list of nominations being voted on for the Inspirational Performance of the Year while Megan Kivlin is in the frame for Young Player of the Year.

Lorraine Craig of Balbardie IBC (Bathgate) is in the mix along-side Caroline Brown (Blantyre), Jean McFedries (Galleon), and Emma McIntyre of Dumbarton for the Ladies’ Player of the Year.

Midlothian IBC’s capture of the Gents Scottish Cup earns them a nomination in the category of Team of the Year.

• Edinburgh club Bainfield have home advantage for their opening match of the B section of the Gents Premier League on Saturday, October 13, but will have to be on the toes at the Hutchison Crossway Stadium as the visitors are defending champions Blantyre.

It is a tough section as it also includes last season’s play-off finalists East Lothian, and Scottish Cup winners Midlothian.

East Lothian’s opening match is away to Abbeyview (Dunfermline) while Midlothian faces a long journey North to Turriff.

West Lothian feature in the A section and hope to hit the ground running at home to West of Scotland while the other fixtures pitch Elgin v Lanarkshire and Falkirk v Aberdeen.

Bathgate club Balbardie will parade their skills in Section A of Division 1 and entertain Headwell (Dunfermline) while the other opening games are Coatbridge v Cumbernauld and Fraserburgh v Dundee.

• Play in the Ladies’ national leagues swings into action next Saturday and a sizzling head-to-head in the East Premier Division features fierce neighbour rivals Midlothian against East Lothian at Dalkeith.

West Lothian Ladies open at home to Abbeyview while the Division also includes East Fife.

Division 1 East includes Bainfield and Balbardie as well as Teviotdale, Tweedbank, and Headwell. Bainfield open at home to Teviotdale while Balbardie entertain Tweedbank at the Park of Peace stadium.

• East Calder BC host the finale of the WLBA 2018 Prototype Format of the Generations Game tomorrow with the home club facing Winchburgh over two one-hour sessions of play. The competition starts at 1.30pm.

• The senior brigade of East Lothian Labour club brought the curtain down on their competitive 2018 outdoor season in grand style as they beat Ormiston at Haddington to capture the coveted ELBA John McDonald Trophy.

“This exciting success follows swiftly on the heels of us being crowned Division 3 champions and it is a double triumph that represents a tremendous achievement by or small club,” said club president Ian Anderson.