Alex Arthur Jr hoping to keep the good times rolling

Alex Arthur Jr will contest his second professional bout tonight. Picture: Shabba Shafiq

Alex Arthur Jr is relishing the big stage once more as he prepares for his second professional bout of his young career.

The 23-year-old, son of former Capital world super featherweight champion, Alex Sr, is eager to register his second win following success over Robbie Chapman as he made his debut on the undercard of Josh Taylor's clash with Ekow Essuman at the Hydro in May.

He is now ready to embrace Braehead Arena tonight when he faces Polish opponent Grzegorz Mardyla as compatriot Nathaniel Collins takes on EBU European featherweight champion Cristobal Lorente.

Arthur is enjoying the chance to showcase his talent at some of the country's most prestigious venues, and will follow in his father's footsteps this weekend when he steps into the ring at Braehead.

Alex Jr is trained by his dad Alex Sr. Picture: Shabba Shafiq

"When I think back to my first fight in May, it was an amazing show to make my pro debut," Arthur told the Evening News. "It was great exposure and the atmosphere was superb. Braehead Arena isn't much different to the Hydro, my dad has told me stories of how good a venue it is to fight there so I can't wait.

"I was hoping to get out at the end of August but, for one reason or another, it didn't happen. I had a good rest over the summer and then was straight back in the gym. I'm looking forward to getting in there again and hopefully getting a stoppage.

"Obviously, everyone wants the spectacular-looking knockout but I'd been out of the ring for almost a year before making my pro-debut as my last amateur fight was in June 2024. It had been a while. But it was good for me to come up against someone who doesn't just get blasted out. I know the guy I'm fighting on Saturday is the polar opposite so it will allow me the opportunity to open him up a bit more."

Arthur, who operates at super middleweight, is signed to Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions. His trainer, Alex Sr, will be in his corner every step of the way. Alex Jr says his dad's wisdom and experience is invaluable as he makes the transition from amateur to professional.

"I was getting really fed up with amateur boxing and really wanted a change," Arthur explained. "I actually don't have a lot of amateur experience as I only fought 27 times. But after I got back from Spain sparring Willy Hutchinson, I told my dad I wanted to turn pro. So, he got on the phone to Frank and he invited us down to London for a meeting. He showed a lot of interest straightaway, and I signed my contract three weeks before my debut.

"I think I'm the perfect age. Physically, my body is still maturing. I'm supposed to have five fights in my first year, or by May 2026, so hopefully I'll be out again in December. I just need to take my time moving through the ranks, taking it fight by fight. This will be my last four-rounder I think and then be on to six rounds.

"I only really got into boxing because I needed to lose a bit of weight. My dad never pushed me. It was only when I started it became clear that I was actually pretty good. It was probably a waste when I was playing football. I started winning bouts, my confidence was growing, and the mentality I have now is I want to win in every aspect. The goal is always to become a world champion and secure a solid future for my family.

"The relationship dad and I have obviously goes a lot deeper than trainer and fighter, we're father and son. My best interests are always at the forefront of his mind before anything else."