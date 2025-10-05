Alex Arthur Jr shines in comfortable points victory
The 23-year-old super middleweight boxed well with a win never in doubt against his Polish opponent.
He said afterwards: "I felt I boxed well, boxed smart and done what I needed to do to get the victory. I never felt out of my comfort zone at any point and everything flowed quite naturally. Obviously, I was wanting to get the stoppage, but it's not the way it worked out. But I'm happy with my performance so I can't complain.
"I have a great support and very loyal friendship group. The boys that came along to watch I've been friends with since I was six so they've been with me from the start.
I'm going to have a rest, go on holiday with my girlfriend, and then when I'm back get straight back in the gym and we'll be onto bigger and better fights."