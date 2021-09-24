Anthony Joshua fight: Date and time of Joshua’s next fight, who he’s fighting, weigh-in stats and the belts at stake

British boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua is putting his world heavyweight titles on the line this weekend in his forthcoming match, pledged to be one of his largest on British soil as crowds return to watch him in the ring.

The upcoming major match comes after Joshua’s last match in December 2020 saw him triumphantly knock out opponent Kubrat Pulev to retain his heavyweight champion status.

Boxing fans hope that Joshua could finally face off against fellow British boxing star Tyson Fury this year, with Fury’s promoter telling BBC Sport that a match between the two could go ahead if both win their upcoming matches.

Anthony Joshua fight: Date and time of Joshua’s next fight, who he’s fighting, weight in kg and the belts at stake (Image: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Tyson Fury will face off against American champ Deontay Wilder in roughly two weeks’ time, but who is the 24-time world champion Joshua playing this weekend – and what belts are at stake?

Who is Anthony Joshua fighting this weekend?

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua will be fighting Ukranian boxer Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.

Oleksandr Usyk during a weigh in at The O2 London on Friday September 24, 2021 (Image: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Anthony Joshua told reporters on Thursday that he is looking forward to the match and the chance to prove he can hold onto his world titles.

"If you told me I was fighting King Kong, I would give it a go," Joshua said.

"I'm not an easy fight for anyone, I like fighting."

Britain's Anthony Joshua, left and Oleksandr Usyk of the Ukraine pose for the media during the weigh-in for their upcoming boxing match at the O2 Arena in London, Friday.(Image: AP Photo/Mat Dunham)

Who is Oleksandr Usyk and what is his weight and height?

Oleksandr Usyk, 34, is a Ukranian boxer and former undefeated cruiserweight champion.

Usyk was the first cruiserweight to hold all four world titles simultaneously in 2018 and became the fourth male boxer in history to do so.

At the London 2012 Olympic Games, the southpaw boxer took a gold medal for Ukraine in the heavyweight division.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Usyk upped the ante in the run-up to the match by weighing in at his heaviest weight to date.

While Joshua weighed in at 240lbs – approximately 108.9kilograms – Usyk weighed in at a slightly lower weight of 221.25lbs, or just over 100kg.

But this is a four pound increase on the Ukranian’s weigh-in for his last match and triumphant win over Derek Chisora at Wembley Stadium in November 2020.

Joshua, meanwhile, weighed-in on Friday at 240lbs, just off his greater weight of 240.8lbs seen in his match against Pulev last year – but higher than his weight of 237.8lbs seen in his match against Andy Ruiz Jr that saw an end to Joshua’s undefeated reign.

When it comes to height, Joshua takes the edge with his 1.98m (six foot five inches) height compared to Usyk’s 1.91m (six foot three inches) height.

What belts are at stake in Joshua vs Usyk?

Saturday night’s match will see Anthony Joshua risk his current World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) world heavyweight belts when going up against Ukranian southpaw Usyk.

Usyk has had 18 heavyweight fights in total to date and relinquished his hold on the four world title belts as cruiserweight in 2019.

When is Joshua vs Usyk?

Taking place at London’s Tottenham Hot Spurs Stadium in front of a full capacity crowd, the Joshua vs Usyk fight will be held on Saturday 25 September at around 10.30pm.

How can I watch Joshua vs Usyk?

The Saturday night fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office and available to stream on the Sky Sports app.

