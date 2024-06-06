Matty McHale at the Wild Card Boxing Gym. Picture: Lochend Boxing Club.

Edinburgh's Matty McHale couldn't have prepared any better for the sixth fight of his professional career.

The undefeated 28-year-old (5-0) faces Mustafa Mkupasi (12-1) of Tanzania in Glasgow tonight in what is expected to be his toughest test since making his debut in November 2022.

The super flyweight spent the last few weeks of his training camp out at Freddie Roach's iconic Wild Card Gym with Lochend mentor Terry McCormack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo were in Hollywood for 18 days mixing it with some of the best in the business and McHale admits it proved to be a trip of a lifetime.

"I was living a dream," he told the Evening News. "Everyone always thinks about going over to the Wild Card gym to train so I've done it now. I've dreamt about it since I was a boy. I hope to go back soon. It lived up to expectations, I met some amazing people, great sparring partners and I got on really well.

"Terry's really friendly with Freddie Roach so he made us feel so welcome. I think it's made me a better boxer. I've learned things I didn't know I could do so it's just reaffirmed this is what I want to do. I love this boxing life. It opens up the world to you.

"I've come back with a spring in my step. All the hard work is done so I feel great about everything. On paper this looks the toughest test but I've been asking for a step up so it's all down to me now. I treat everyone I step in the ring with exactly the same so I can't take my eye off the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got the perfect trainer in Terry. It takes two to tango and we do that pretty well together. We put 100 per cent into one another. We are like pals but he's my coach and I respect him.

"I'm looking for some big title fights now - I want to move quickly. I'm ready for a British title shot. I look around who's in the division and I believe I'm right up there. But the only guy I'm focused on is tonight's opponent."

McHale is a close friend of former undisputed world champion Josh Taylor and he insists his compatriot should have had his hand raised - and not Jack Catterall's - in Leeds 12 days ago.