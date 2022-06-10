Boxer Robbie Graham has to put weight ON ahead of second professional bout in Glasgow

The Capital boxer, who trains out of the J&L Boxing Club in Musselburgh, was informed earlier this week that his scheduled welterweight contest in Glasgow tomorrow night against Kris Jenkinson was off after his opponent failed a medical.

But instead of sitting idle this weekend, Graham will now go glove to glove with Seamus Devlin at the Crowne Plaza.

The 27-year-old (1-0) said: "I might be a bit out of my comfort zone as I am boxing at two weight classes above, but it is what it is. Most of the time I'm walking around the 12-stone mark anyway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Graham, left, won his first professional fight against Gary McGuire in April.

"There were issues with Kris Jenkinson's medical when I was in the middle of cutting weight earlier this week, but was then told there was a guy at super middleweight I could fight if I was willing to. So, I have spent the past few days throwing steaks, pastas down me, protein shakes, you name it.

"I'm feeling pretty bloated to be honest as I've had to put on more than a stone.

"But I feel confident, it's a challenge but I'm ready for it. If I find I'm comfortable this weekend and get a good result, it's something I may consider moving forward. I spar guys in the super middleweight division all the time and feel good so we'll see how it goes."

The dangers of boxing once again came under the microscope earlier this week following the death of 24-year-old South African boxer, Simiso Buthelezi. Alarming footage of his bout against Siphesihle Mntungwa showed a disorientated Buthelezi swinging at thin air before the referee intervened. Buthelezi died in hospital two days later.