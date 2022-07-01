British boxing champion Liam Flynn goes glove to glove with superstar Josh Taylor

The Dalkeith High pupil knows what he wants out of life and is adamant he'll do everything in his power to achieve it.

His coach at Lochend Terry McCormack is on the same wavelength as the 15-year-old. In a recent conversation with the well-esteemed coach, teenager Flynn was a name that kept cropping up, a kid with a big future.

And McCormack rates the 70kg fighter so highly he's recently sparred undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor.

"It's crazy to think I've sparred Josh," Flynn told the Evening News. "I'm still in shock, I think! Terry text me to come into the gym to spar Josh and I just couldn't believe it.

"It can only mean I must be doing something right. I came out the gym with a huge smile on my face. He was hitting me pretty well but I landed some shots too. I was certainly giving it my all. He was really good with me after and offered some tips on combinations and when to use them, head movement, just a lot the things he does in the ring."

Having switched from training at Alex Arthur's premises on Rose Street two years ago, Flynn believes it's a move that is reaping the rewards.

"It feels amazing to be Scottish and British champion but the hard work starts here," he said. "I just felt I was getting enough training so Lochend seemed a sensible fit. They always say they'll make you a champion and it's true.

"I feel everything – my skills, my fitness is all just so much better since making the jump. I've been doing a lot of pad work with Terry and he's been showing me all the techniques that he's used to train Josh. He's just got me in the right mindset now for going into the ring.

"Terry's brilliant. He puts all his time and effort into us guys in the gym so I can't speak highly enough about him. I have so much respect for what he does."

Flynn, who started boxing when he was five, will be keeping a close eye on this month's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as he plots his way to securing a spot with Team Scotland for the event in the Australian state of Victoria in four years' time.

He said: "I've got to be targeting the Commonwealth Games in 2026 - I'll be 19 by then. I'm targeting gold that's for sure. I'll watch the Games on the TV this month and have a good look at some of the guys at my weight. Whether or not it's still the same boxers only time will tell.

"I've got the William Wallace Box Cup next week to focus on but I've also got to be ready to go away with Scotland abroad if I'm needed. Any time there is a competition they'll get in touch.