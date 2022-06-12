Capital boxer Robbie Graham makes it two out of two despite arm injury

Craigmillar's Robbie Graham secured his second professional victory of his career last night despite an injury scare.

By Neil McGlade
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 5:27 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th June 2022, 5:27 pm

The 27-year-old overcame Seamus Devlin in four rounds at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow, but revealed the contest was just seconds away from being brought to a halt.

He explained: "I stretched out to go for a straight right hand, but my arm kind of locked when I brought it back. It then wouldn't move. The referee took his time to let me have a look at the injury but then said to me if I didn't throw any punches then he'd stop the fight. It was freakish as it then loosened up again.

"Aside from that it was a good fight, but I'll definitely be dropping down to welterweight. Super middleweight is not for me as he was too big. I don't feel I would be able to dominate. I think my next fight will be six rounds so it's now time to up the tempo."

Robbie Graham battled through the pain to secure victory in Glasgow.
