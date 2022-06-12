Capital boxer Robbie Graham makes it two out of two despite arm injury

The 27-year-old overcame Seamus Devlin in four rounds at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow, but revealed the contest was just seconds away from being brought to a halt.

He explained: "I stretched out to go for a straight right hand, but my arm kind of locked when I brought it back. It then wouldn't move. The referee took his time to let me have a look at the injury but then said to me if I didn't throw any punches then he'd stop the fight. It was freakish as it then loosened up again.

"Aside from that it was a good fight, but I'll definitely be dropping down to welterweight. Super middleweight is not for me as he was too big. I don't feel I would be able to dominate. I think my next fight will be six rounds so it's now time to up the tempo."