Capital boxer Stephen Tiffney to fight for WBO European featherweight title

Edinburgh’s Stephen Tiffney will face undefeated David Oliver Joyce for the vacant WBO European featherweight title in Manchester.

The duo will go head-to-head at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre on Friday, March 15, with the winner guaranteed a top-15 world ranking. Tiffney, 30, has suffered just one defeat from 11 professional fights – to Edinburgh’s Lewis Paulin in December 2017 – and appreciates this is an opportunity that could propel him to the forefront of the division.

“It’s a massive fight and this is the type of fight that if you can’t get motivated for then you’re in the wrong sport,” Tiffney said. “I was really happy when I got the phone call.

“He [Joyce] was a world-class amateur and fought in the Olympics so I know of him but I haven’t seen too much of him in the pros. I know how hard a fight it is going to be and it will push me.

“I want to win titles. I am still motivated. I don’t really put myself out there but I want to make sure people know I can fight before I call it a day.”

Meanwhile, welterweight Lewis Benson has performed a U-turn on his decision to retire and will return to the ring on MTK Global’s show at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on March 22.

The 27-year-old had called time on the sport following his controversial defeat to Tyrone McKenna in November but has since had a change of heart.