Capital's first boxing show since pandemic to be held at Tynecastle Park

Scotland's oldest boxing club Leith Victoria will stage 14 bouts in front of the 350 sold-out capacity venue with legend Ken Buchanan also in attendance.

Professional super-lightweight Thomas Dickson (9-3), who took up the head coach's position at the club in May, is delighted with the bouts in store as home boxers go glove to glove with opponents from all over the UK.

"This is the very first show in the east of Scotland, amateur or professional, since before Covid so it's a huge step in the right direction," Dickson said.

"It will be good to get up and running. There's a fresh group at the club now with only a few guys having a couple of fights.

"Michael Stawpert is topping the bill and with a baby on the way and starting a new job, he's decided this will be his last fight. We've also got a couple of guys making their debuts, one just 13, Luke Dunbar.

“He's as strong as an ox and punches harder than some of the adults. Tickets are sold out - the club always does so it's going to be exciting.

"The boxers range from 12 all the way up to 37 and a number of weight categories so it promises to be a great afternoon.