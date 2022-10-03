Edinburgh boxer Robbie Graham's dreams of Scottish title remain intact

The 27-year-old's win at the weekend now pitches him against Andrew Smart on December 17 for the right to fight for the Scottish title in early 2023.

"The fight was close and tough," Graham explained. "Kyle is an excellent boxer and there were a lot of mixed opinions on the result, but I feel I edged it. I'm the first to admit emotions were running high and, at times, I moved away from the game-plan, but I'm only three fights in so I'm still learning.

"I probably made it harder for myself at times but nobody can take away from me my heart and determination to get that win. I'll never shy away from a challenge and boxing someone like Kyle was exactly that. We move on to the final in December so I'll have a bit of family time then straight back into camp."