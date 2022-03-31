Edinburgh boxer Robbie Graham's three-year wait to make professional debut

Robbie Graham says he is in great shape after a gruelling training schedule but fears he could be rusty in the ring. Picture: Martin P. McAdam

The Capital boxer, who trains out of the J&L Boxing Club in Musselburgh, has had to remain patient since electing to bring his amateur career to a close in 2019.

A combination of Covid and medical issues with the British Boxing Board of Control had been the stumbling block for the 27-year-old welterweight from Craigmillar, who faces compatriot Gary McGuire at the Crowne Plaza hotel.

However, Graham feels he will reap the rewards from the additional time by putting on a devastating display that will see him land his first triumph as a paid fighter.

“Thankfully we've got over the line but it can be mentally draining," Graham told the Evening News. “I've been training for seven months now for my debut so it's been very hard. My fitness has always been top notch but as the fight approaches there's not much more you can do to improve your boxing.

“I've not fought for three years due to Covid so there might be a bit of ring-rust. I feel I am the right age to turn pro – I've got the right attitude, some really good coaches and sponsors so I'm really looking forward to this next stage in my career. I just need to take it a fight at a time. Hopefully all goes well with my debut and then we can look at what's next.”

Graham started boxing at the age of seven, winning two Scottish and a British and a District title as a stepping stone to become a professional. He works as a warehouse supervisor.

He added: “Long term I'd love to be able to go down to part-time at my work so I can focus a bit more on training.

“I just want to enjoy it and then go on the hunt for some title shots. Gary is very active but on paper his record is not the greatest. However, he's very durable so I can expect a tough four rounds.