Edinburgh boxing champion Lee McGregor admits he has questioned if boxing is the right career path for him

The Commonwealth, British and European bantamweight champion hasn't fought since February when he drew with Argentinian Diego Alberto Ruiz – the first blemish of his professional career. If seven days is a long time in football, then 24 weeks is a lifetime in boxing.

The 25-year-old Edinburgh fighter had been scheduled to return to the ring this weekend only to see his hopes dashed when an opponent couldn't be agreed.

McGregor has genuine world-title aspirations, but his recent inactivity is a concern. This year was meant to be when he joined compatriot and stablemate, Josh Taylor, and take his seat at the sport's top table. Those plans are on hold for the time being.

And with no fight date confirmed, he has chosen to return home to spend time with fiancé Amber and three-year-old daughter Maddie, having spent weeks apart training in London.

"I was meant to be fighting this weekend - there was nothing ever officially announced but this was the date I was working towards," McGregor explained to the Evening News. "I've been told by my team there should be more news next week.

"It really is so frustrating. My fiancé and my daughter were away in Turkey on holiday while I was down in London training. With no fight taking place this weekend, I really could have been away with them.

"So, I've come back home and will spend a couple of days here before I head back down south next week. I need to keep battering on. Ideally, I want to have two fights before the end of the year, probably end of September or early October and then another before the year is out.

"These last six months have been tough. I don't want to be in London away from my family. Don't get me wrong, boxing has allowed me to buy a nice house and have a bit of money behind me, of course there are benefit but, sometimes, like the last six months, I do question myself why am I doing this?

"Maybe it would be better to be your average Joe with a 9-5 job. Some people looking in might think what a cheek I've got saying that when there is so much money in the sport, but it's far from it.

"I think Josh's recent documentary (Portrait of a Fighter) showed that so I'm really glad that came out so that people could see it's not all glitz and glam. One night is all it is, building up to that being under the bright lights and doing your stuff. A lot of blood, sweat and tears makes up about 90 per cent of it. Mentally, as well as physically, it can be so draining."

McGregor also revealed he is ready to move to a bigger weight.