Edinburgh welterweight boxer Robbie Graham begins journey in Scottish title pursuit

The undefeated 27-year-old (2-0) begins his journey tomorrow night at the Paisley Lagoon Centre against compatriot Kyle Boyd (also 2-0) in a four-man tournament.

Should Craigmillar's Graham prevail, he will face Elgin's Andrew Smart, who overcame Paul Deas four weeks ago, in the final before Christmas with the triumphant fighter getting a shot at the national title in early 2023.

"He (Boyd) has got good movement, we've sparred each other a lot in the past so he's been a stepping stone in that transition from amateur to professional," welterweight Graham explained. "But all that goes out the window when the first bell goes tomorrow night. I just feel I am the better fighter.

Robbie Graham has two wins under his belt in the pro ranks

"The four-man tournament was proposed and without any hesitation we all agreed to it. It's great going four, five, 6-0, but what do you learn? This is a test so early on with a real 50/50 fight so I think in the long run you'll gain more than fighting journeymen.

"I need to be wise tomorrow night and get the win. And then if I can overcome Andrew Smart in the final, I'll get a crack at the Scottish title in new year. It's all a stepping stone in striving for the top.

"I've had to cut more than ten per cent of my body weight having last fought at super middle in June, but I feel strong, sharper so it's been a smooth process."

On a more global scale, Graham admits the ongoing contract saga between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has become tiresome.

