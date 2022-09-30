Edinburgh welterweight boxer Robbie Graham begins journey in Scottish title pursuit
Boxer Robbie Graham is ready for a big 2023 and is striving to kick-start the year with his first professional title.
The undefeated 27-year-old (2-0) begins his journey tomorrow night at the Paisley Lagoon Centre against compatriot Kyle Boyd (also 2-0) in a four-man tournament.
Should Craigmillar's Graham prevail, he will face Elgin's Andrew Smart, who overcame Paul Deas four weeks ago, in the final before Christmas with the triumphant fighter getting a shot at the national title in early 2023.
"He (Boyd) has got good movement, we've sparred each other a lot in the past so he's been a stepping stone in that transition from amateur to professional," welterweight Graham explained. "But all that goes out the window when the first bell goes tomorrow night. I just feel I am the better fighter.
"The four-man tournament was proposed and without any hesitation we all agreed to it. It's great going four, five, 6-0, but what do you learn? This is a test so early on with a real 50/50 fight so I think in the long run you'll gain more than fighting journeymen.
"I need to be wise tomorrow night and get the win. And then if I can overcome Andrew Smart in the final, I'll get a crack at the Scottish title in new year. It's all a stepping stone in striving for the top.
"I've had to cut more than ten per cent of my body weight having last fought at super middle in June, but I feel strong, sharper so it's been a smooth process."
On a more global scale, Graham admits the ongoing contract saga between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has become tiresome.
"It's become a bit boring now," he said. "I don't like all the negative stuff that comes with it, I never have. It just puts everything up in the air. Just be respectful and put on a great show for the fans on the night as that's all anyone will ever ask for. The contract talks, the messages on social media, it just sucks the whole life out of the thing. You find that you become less and less interested."