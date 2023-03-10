The undefeated duo were due to go head-to-head in December before a sickness bug left Graham bed-ridden ahead of the biggest duel of his career.

However, fast forward three months and the 28-year-old, who also works as a warehouse supervisor, is desperate to put on a show at Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen tomorrow night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's never left my mind since it was postponed in December so I've had a long time to think about it," Graham told the Evening News. "It's great it's just around the corner now. This opportunity presented itself, I didn't go asking for title fights so I'm grateful I have the chance to win my first title in just my fifth fight. It's special. Andrew has prepared hard, as have I, so it's set to be amazing fight.

Robbie Graham is raring to go

"He's obviously got a decent amateur record, he's been in with Josh Taylor many years ago, but that's all experience. I missed all that so I reckon people will be favouring him. But once we get in the ring, he'll know he's in for a fight. I go in as the away fighter with it being in Aberdeen so it would have been nice to have it down here in Edinburgh, but it doesn't faze me and it brings the monster out. I can't wait for it.

"I know if I win this title then the opportunity for sponsorship, bigger fights, opens up for me. Ideally, I might be able to go down to two days a week at work – who knows. It opens that many doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad