The 26-year-old Capital boxer goes glove to glove with Mexican Erik Robles Ayala at Meadowbank tonight in pursuit of the vacant IBO world super bantamweight title.

McGregor, already a British and European champion, is desperate to take his seat at the sport's top table in what will be just his 14th professional contest.

However, the last few years haven't quite gone to plan for Josh Taylor's former stablemate with prolonged periods out of the ring.

Lee McGregor, left, and Erik Robles Ayala contest the IBO world super bantamweight title at Meadowbank tonight. Picture: Shabba Shafiq

But the undefeated McGregor believes tonight's bout, live on Channel 5, is the perfect opportunity to make up for lost time.

"I never back down from a challenge," he explained. "I'm a fighter and fear no challenge. The atmosphere is going to be electric and I am sure the crowd will help me if times get tough. You know what you are getting with these Mexican fighters and Robles is going to come and have a fight.

"But I've got the biggest heart out there. There is no quit in me and it is going to take something special to beat me.

"I've been through far too much to not come away victorious and there is no way I am accepting leaving not leaving with that belt.

"They call me the Scottish Mexican because of my style and this is going to be an exciting fight because our styles match up well."

Ayala, three years McGregor's junior, has tasted defeat just once in 14 duels. The North American isn't fazed by a hostile partisan crowd and insists he's in Scotland to spoil the party.

"I am not worried about being the away fighter and there is no pressure on me," Ayala explained. "Mexicans bring war everywhere they fight, this will be the same and I am not scared at all.

"Lee is really good fighter, he hits hard and this is going to be a war and a great fight. But Mexico is going to win."