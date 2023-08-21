More than two months have elapsed since Josh Taylor suffered the first defeat of his professional career in the Big Apple.

It has been a long ten weeks to reflect. But reflect the 32-year-old has, both at home in Haddington and while on honeymoon in Mexico alongside wife Danielle.

A loss to Brooklyn's Teofimo Lopez in June under the bright lights at Madison Square Garden won't define Taylor's legacy. He's a former undisputed champion for heaven's sake. It's also the first time in four years the Prestonpans puncher hasn't had a world strap attached to his waist. This is new territory for the Scot.

Liverpool is his next stop to meet with coach Joe McNally today where the duo are expected to reach a decision on just where his future lies.

Scotland's Josh Taylor, right, punches Teofimo Lopez during the fourth round in New York, a fight Lopez would go on to win. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II).

And while there are no concrete plans as to when he will return to the ring - or at what weight - Taylor admits he is ready to set new goals that will see him reclaim his seat at boxing's top table.

"I'm still a bit gutted about it all but I'm mostly angry with my performance because I'd prepared really well," Taylor told the Evening News. "I was knocking out two, three sparring partners and made the weight perfect as well. There were no issues there.

"But I just think it was accumulation of things. I came back after the fourth round and said to my coach 'my legs are gone'. I wasn't able to do a lot of running in camp because of my injury with my foot and even when I got to New York I was struggling to sleep. Then there was all the media stuff on fight week as well. But there's no excuses, he was better than me on the night and I've taken the defeat like a man. We move forward.

"Even when I was on my honeymoon, I sat for a couple of days a bit fed up and Danielle was asking what was wrong. But I've done my soul searching now, it is what is and it's time to move on.

"I now don't have any pressure on my shoulders whatsoever. I've had that since the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in 2014. That expectancy has just increased through the years. It's kind of a little weight off my shoulders as that pressure is now gone. I've been carrying it for ten years.

"I have achieved more than I set out to in the sport so it's now just about enjoying it. I've boxed in America four times as a pro, headlined the bill twice, once in Las Vegas when I became undisputed world champion, and then in June at Madison Square Garden."

Taylor is still in two minds over staying as a 140lbs fighter or moving up to the glamour welterweight division.

He continued: "If I am staying at the same weight then the next couple of fights won't be championship weight. But if I do move up then I'll have a couple of fights and then hopefully get another crack at a world title.

"I'm still very much in love with the sport so I still feel there is more to give. That passion hasn't gone away. I need to get my toes wet again and then chase a couple of big fights. I'm still performing at the top level, I'm not being outclassed. I'll hang the gloves up when I feel I am past my best. If I do move up to welter, there will be no going back to super light.

"I'm heading back down to Liverpool to sit down with the team and see what we're going to do and see what options there are opponents-wise. I think moving up is probably the wisest option because I still want to become a two-weight world champion. I can fight Jack Catterall later on at a weight that suits me. Nothing has changed on that front, that fight will happen. I've said to TopRank about getting a rematch with Lopez too in the future.