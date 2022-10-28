The super lightweight duo will go head-to-head for a second time in less than a year on Saturday, February 4 at the Hydro, in Glasgow, and this time the 31-year-old Prestonpans puncher is adamant there won't be an ounce of controversy this time round.

Undefeated Taylor, who has racked up 19 consecutive wins since turning pro in 2015, makes no apology for doing what he is paid to do in the ring.

And although some of the sport's powerhouses were of the mindset Catterall had been dealt an injustice eight months ago, the Scot's conscious remains clear. He insists the judges made the right call and doesn't deem it necessary to go over old ground. Taylor has had to relinquish his WBC, WBA and IBF straps just to make the rematch.

Josh Taylor, left, is declared the winner in Glasgow earlier this year as opponent Jack Catterall walks off. Picture: SNS.

"When I win this fight and all the so-called top boxing pundits, the outlets, want to be your friend again, they can all get to France as far as I'm concerned," he told the Edinburgh Evening News. "They showed who they wanted to win the fight with all their bias. After the fight it was all 'Jack this and Jack that' but I'm still the champion and I've heard nothing from anyone, and the stuff they have written about me, they've really shown their true colours. It wasn't that when I became the first Briton in the modern era to become undisputed world champion, they didn't want to know.

"It's a grudge match. It's become personal with the things that have been said since the fight like Jack moaning about corruption and all this s**t. There's a bit of needle there so I'm going to get in the ring and knock him out this time."

Taylor will have a new coach in his corner in February having split with Ben Davison earlier this month. He has since teamed up with Joe McNally and will now base himself in Liverpool within a stable that includes Liam Smith.

"I just felt like I needed a change so there was no fall-out or anything like that with Ben," Taylor explained. "We're still good friends, but I just needed to do what's best for my career. I learned a lot from Ben and am grateful for the time we had.

"I've watched a few of Liam Smith's last few performances and a couple of interviews with Joe himself as well as some training videos and I liked his style. His mindset and the way he goes about his business was really appealing. I went down to Liverpool to have a few sessions and then Joe came up to Lochend and he stayed in my house. We really hit it off. I'm really enjoying the new set-up, the lads in the gym in Liverpool so it's been a good move.