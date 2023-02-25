The former undisputed super lightweight champion, and lifelong supporter, revealed the club's hierarchy have been in contact about the possibility of hosting a card headlined by the 32-year-old Tartan Tornado.

Taylor, who is currently recovering from a torn plantar fascia in his foot sustained in training last month, is expected to return to the ring against American Teofimo Lopez in June in New York, although nothing has been finalised. The Prestonpans puncher was due to go head-to-head with bitter rival Jack Catterall in Glasgow next weekend before injury struck.

The Scot has not been shy in expressing his desire to fight at the home of the Hibees.

Josh Taylor would love to fight at Easter Road.

"I have been speaking to Ben Kensell at Hibs and he is keen to make something happen," Taylor told the Evening News. "I've always said how much I'd love to fight at Easter Road before I hang up the gloves so it's looking like it could be a real possibility that it happens. I have fought so much in Glasgow that it would be great to fight at a big venue in my home city again. It's been a while.

"And Edinburgh Castle have also been in touch recently too, so it's exciting. I got an email from someone at the Tattoo saying they're under new management now and that they'd be more than happy and open to putting on a boxing show up there."

