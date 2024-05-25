Josh Taylor, left, and Jack Catterall will go hell for leather in the ring tonight. Picture: Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Big nights under the lights is just another day at the office for Prestonpans puncher Josh Taylor.

A sold-out Hydro, London's O2 packed to the rafters and who can bypass that euphoric night in Las Vegas in 2021 when he secured all the marbles to become the undisputed ring king. The 33-year-old has been there, done that and proudly worn the t-shirt.

And although there are no belts on the line tonight when the much-anticipated super lightweight rematch between Taylor and Jack Catterall finally goes off in Leeds, one can only assume this contest holds just as much bite.

To say there's no love lost between the pair would be a massive understatement. Their much-publicised spat has rumbled on for more than two years following Taylor's controversial split decision victory over the Englishman in February 2022.

But the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who suffered his first defeat as a professional to Teofimo Lopez in New York last summer, is ready to prove all his doubters wrong - and in scintillating style in front of 11,000 at the First Direct Arena.

"Tonight is just another fight I am looking forward to," Taylor explained. "I just want to put this all to bed and move on with my career. I want to prove the last fight was just an off-night. If you look at the history of boxing, all the great fighters of the past have taken defeats and come back and won world titles again.

"Just because you take one defeat doesn't mean you're a finished fighter. I think that's where boxing has taken a turn for the worse because when a fighter takes a loss, everyone goes, 'oh he's finished' and stuff like that. In UFC there's fighters who have had 20 fights with 10 losses but they're still at the top of the game so just because you take a loss it doesn't mean you're a bad fighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I still feel like I'm at the top and tonight I'll take care of business and I'll be back in the picture for winning my titles back. It's been a long two years and this fight has been spoken about for a long time. There has been delays in making it but my health comes first.

"The last fight was a stinker from the both of us. Jack did a lot holding and slowing the pace down and I was very poor as well so I believe the two of us can be a lot better this time around. I feel it's going to be a great fight, a barnstormer. I was in the arena on Monday and wow, I got a bit of a surprise, the fans are right on top of you so it's going to be a great experience and atmosphere. I'm looking forward to it.