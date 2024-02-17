Josh Taylor celebrates his win over Jack Catterall in February 2022

The former undisputed super lightweight champion will hope to inflict a second defeat on Englishman Catterall following his controversial split decision victory at Glasgow's SSE Hydro in February 2022.

The duo have been trading insults on social media ever since and were due to fight last March before the Prestonpans puncher withdrew due to a foot injury sustained in training. Once fully fit, Taylor went on to box Brooklyn's Teofimo Lopez at New York's Madison Square Garden in June, suffering the first defeat of his professional career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scot had toyed with the idea of moving up weight division to 147lbs but will contest his next bout in 10 weeks' time at 140 in West Yorkshire.

Taylor, 33, has been hard at work at his training base in Liverpool for several months now and will relish the opportunity to put one over his opponent one final time.

Chorley's Catterall has already upped the ante ahead of their duel with an attempt to garner support from the Hearts fans in the Capital by posting images of Tynecastle Park and former player Rudi Skacel on social media. So far Hibs supporter Taylor, who dreams of one day fighting at Easter Road, has refrained from becoming embroiled in a war of words.