Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall: War of words escalates on social media as challenger demands rematch

Josh Taylor, left, is declared the winner in Glasgow earlier this year as opponent Jack Catterall walks off in disgust. Picture: SNS

The light welterweight world champion from Prestonpans edged a split-decision against the English fighter in February, though many fans and boxing experts criticised the outcome in Glasgow, feeling Taylor had unjustly been declared the winner.

Since the outcome there have been calls for a rematch with Taylor insisting he wants to give the opportunity to Catterall in order to “shut him up” before moving up a weight level. He must first wait until after he faces mandatory WBC challenger Jose Zepeda.

Catterall, however, refuses to be placated by patience as he hit out at Taylor on social media.

Reacting on Twitter to an article from Boxing Scene headlined ‘Josh Taylor: Catterall Couldn't Beat Me at My Worst - He Won't Beat Me at My Best!’ Catterall once again challenged the Scotsman.

He wrote: “Are you fighting me next or not @JoshTaylorBoxer? Stop messing around and tell your Promoter to contact me if not stop wasting my time and lying to the fans, I’ll fight you next I’ll even fight you in Scotland again I don’t care. The judges won’t be needed this time #KO”

This started a back and forth between the two with Taylor responding: “You couldn’t knock out a **** Simple Jack!”

Catterall came back with: “Ignoring the question as I thought Tartan Torn****hole, Are we fighting next yes or no??? Stop lying to the fans! I’m ready to go next week or next month, are we doing this next yes or no!!”

Taylor then responded: “Imagine letting [promoter] Sam Jones run your twitter, both your patter is painful. You know the balls in your court you Plank!”

And finally, Catterall said: “Why would sam jones be running my twitter account you square headed idiot, the ball isn’t in my court it’s in yours! Are we fighting next yes or no?”

This latest public spat between the pair comes just two days after Catterall again demanded a speedy rematch, saying the champion had “all bark and no bite”.

