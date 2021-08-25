Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Taylor was left angered after Manny Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach said “Who’s Josh Taylor?” after being asked about a possible match up with Pacquiao during a press interview.

Light welterweight champ Taylor, 30, hit back at the “disrespect” by branding Roach a “*********” during a Twitter rant.

Josh Taylor: 'Do you recognize me now?'

The Tartan Tornado - the first Brit to hold four world titles at the same time - said “Freddie Roach…knows fine well who I am”.

Roach obviously knows who Taylor is as he was the coach of Ivan Baranchyk who Taylor beat on points and took his IBF world title in 2019.

Roach made the controversial quip when he was quizzed him about a possible clash between Taylor and Pacquiao before the legendary Filipino’s comeback fight at the weekend.

He said: “Who’s Josh Taylor?

“We have never been offered that fight, no-ones ever talked about that fight.

“It’s not something that’s out there.

“Yeah, he’s a multi-time world champion, but it’s not something that’s been spoken about.

“So how can I give you a good answer? I can’t.”

Taylor’s full reply to Roach’s comment reads: “Absolutely no need for the disrespect from Freddie Roach, he knows fine well who I am.

“I have beaten him in the opposite and beat two of his former fighters after all. *********!”

Fans were also quick to back the Scot in the war of words and for his choice of a traditional Scottish insult.

Colin William replied: “Don’t rise to it Josh - you’re better than that.”

T Calvin tweeted: “You know somebody is Scottish alright when they use the words ********* as an insult. I use that one myself a lot.”

And Peter Thomson simply added: “Who’s Freddie Roach?”

Taylor is set to put his four world belts on the line against undefeated English fighter Jack Catterall at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow in December.

Josh, who grew up in Prestonpans East Lothian, unified all four world titles when he defeated Jose Ramirez in a unanimous-decision victory in Las Vegas in May.

