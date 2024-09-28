Josh Taylor is ready to get back in the ring.

Josh Taylor has praised Top Rank Boxing for taking him to the top of the world.

As the former undisputed super lightweight champion prepares for a new chapter and enters the twilight of his career, the 33-year-old delivered a heartfelt message to the US-based promoter that backed his journey from Prestonpans to global stardom.

Taylor revealed he is currently exploring the UK market following the expiry of his contract with Bob Arum's Top Rank. And he won't be short of suitors despite back-to-back defeats to Brooklyn's Teofimo Lopez and Englishman Jack Catterall.

The Scot signed on the dotted line with the boxing promoter in early 2020 - just prior to the Covid pandemic - and eight months on from claiming his first world title with a win over Belarusian Ivan Baranchyk at the SSE Hydro.

Taylor then made history in May 2021 when he became Britain's first undisputed champion in the four-belt era with a scintillating victory over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas.

And the East Lothian hero says he is eternally grateful for being given the opportunity to showcase his talent on the biggest stage.

"It's coming to an end I think," Taylor told the Evening News. "It's looking like I'm going to go elsewhere. But Top Rank have been absolutely amazing. They have looked after me really well, paid me well and there's been no hassle, or hidden surprises. They have been completely transparent so they've been an absolute pleasure to work with and helped make all my dreams come true.

"I'm going to suss out the market in the UK and just explore my options. I think it's the right fit. I've been to the top but I've never really had a UK promoter back me and push my profile. So, at this stage of my career, I'd like to have that. I just need to get back to winning ways. I'm coming off back-to-back defeats so I want to get back chasing the big fights again. I still believe I'll become world champion once more."

What weight Taylor will step into the ring when he next boxes is still something that needs ironed out. Despite many outwith his own camp calling for him to make the move to 147lbs, Taylor is adamant he remains a force to be reckoned with as a super lightweight.

"We have spoken about 147 but I do believe I'm a career 140," he said. "I think 147 would be much easier to make, but every time I've had to make 140 it's been a piece of cake, apart from the first fight with Jack (February 2022). I didn't take him seriously, I left the weight cut right until the last minute and I looked like absolute death on the scales and it showed in the performance.

"But I can stay 140 quite easily and also go to 147. We'll just need to see what options come my way. Hopefully I'll have a fight in January or February and then May before a final one towards the end of next year."

With Catterall and American Regis Prograis scheduled to meet in Manchester next month, the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who defeated the latter at London's O2 in October 2019 to seal World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) glory, will be watching with bated breath. He also refuses to rule out a trilogy with Chorley's Catterall.

Taylor said: "I still think a third fight would be really interesting. I beat him the first time and was heavily criticised for it. And then with the second, I don't care what anyone says, I felt I won that fight too. So, if it was to happen a third time, I'd put on a devastating performance and knock the guy out. I think it will always be there as an option.

"I thought Prograis in 2019 was at his absolute peak and he was getting talked up. But in his last few fights he's not been great and then he boxed against Devin Haney and was totally outclassed with relative ease. It's hard to call, but my opinion is that Prograis is past his best, although he's still a top operator. Jack is getting him at the right time - but he's still not getting a world title fight. I do think Jack will probably win but I'd love to see Prograis do it."