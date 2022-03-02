Josh Taylor: I've got thick skin but it hurts when trolls abuse my fiancée with ‘vile’ comments

The 31-year-old Prestonpans puncher – and undisputed super lightweight champion – retained his belts following a split-decision win over his Chorley opponent at the Hydro on Saturday night.

However, the scoring of the judges ringside has led to a tirade of abuse towards him and fiancée Danielle Murphy, with many incensed that it was Taylor – and not Catterall – who had his hand raised after the judges’ verdict.

“I'm fine,” Taylor told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I can take the stick, but it’s the things Danielle has been getting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She has been getting hounded on her personal Instagram page with some really vile comments about her. They're disgusting.

“That's what hurts me more, people attacking my family. It's a boxing match at the end of the day. The judges are outwith my control.

“I’m thick skinned and people are entitled to their opinion, but slagging my fiancée and the rest of my family just isn't on. It’s disgusting. Some people just have no standards and it is totally uncalled for.”

Taylor watched a re-run of the contest yesterday on both Sky Sports as well as American-based ESPN’s production.

Josh Taylor celebrate with Danielle Murphy after victory in the light welterweight bout against Jack Catterall

He added: “I still believe I won the fight by a round. I think he (Jack) was doing a lot hugging and holding and that spoiled the fight.

“I watched it back yesterday and am still of the same opinion. The Sky commentary towards him was so biased it's unbelievable.

“I’ve also watched it on ESPN and they’ve got me up – the way I thought the fight went, with me winning by a round.”

Message from the editor