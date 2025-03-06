Josh Taylor ready to box his way back to the top

Edinburgh’s Josh Taylor

Josh Taylor insists he's ready to make headlines again by becoming a two-weight world champion before he calls time on an illustrious career.

The 34-year-old Prestonpans puncher will enter the ring at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, May 24 against Nottingham's Ekow Essuman - but this time he'll be making his debut at welterweight (147lbs).

The former undisputed super lightweight (140lbs) king hasn't fought since defeat to former foe Jack Catterall in Leeds 10 months ago. Taylor has also parted ways with US-based promoter Top Rank following the expiry of his contract last year, knocking back the advances from a host of potential suitors to sign a lucrative deal with Frank Warren last month.

It's been one helluva ride for the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist who is now in his tenth year as a professional, an incredible record of 19 victories from 21 bouts - the pinnacle coming in Las Vegas in May 2021 - during the Covid pandemic - when he defeated Jose Ramirez to become Britain's first undisputed world champion in the four-belt era.

But his opponent is no slouch either. Essuman, a year older at 35, is the current WBO European champion and has lost just once in 22 contests.

Nevertheless, Taylor recognises he is entering last-chance saloon territory if he is to realise his dream of becoming a two-weight world champion before hanging up his gloves. Defeat in May is incomprehensible for the Scot.

"I've been there and done it and worn all four t-shirts at light welterweight," Taylor explained. "But now I'm back to being the hunter. I'm nothing at welterweight. I'm coming to try and prove a point that I can become a two-weight world champion. I've chosen a tough and very tried and tested opponent in Ekow. He's a great fighter, very strong and he gets called 'the Engine' because he gives everybody a tough night, so I'm expecting it. It's given me that fire in my belly and a little bit of a fear-factor which is what I need during this training camp to bring the best out of myself.

"I was team-mates with Ekow on Team GB and we did a few rounds a few years ago, but even then he was always tough and strong so I know what he brings to the table. I've got my hands full but I'm fully confident and up for the new challenges ahead. I believe I can outbox and outfight everyone when I'm at my best. I've shown it, been there and done it.

"It's great to be the headliner again and to have the opportunity to give the younger lads a chance to showcase their skills. In Scotland we're kind of starved of shows and boxing. No one hardly ever comes up here. It was Alex Arthur, then Ricky Burns, Scott Harrison and now myself carrying it."

Fresh from a huge performance in Saudi Arabia, in December, where he ousted Isaac Lowe, Lee McGregor is ready to continue his ascent up the featherweight rankings when he faces off against Glasgow's Nathaniel Collins.

Following a tumultuous few years in and outside of the ring, McGregor, 28, has predicted 2025 will finally see him take his seat at boxing's top table.

"I think it's going to be a cracking fight and may the best man win," McGregor said. "We fought as amateurs, we've sparred numerous rounds so we know each other very well. It's currently 1-0 in my favour but that doesn't matter as it was a long time ago. The pro game is completely different as we both know so it's going to be a hard 12 rounds.

"There's no quit in me - I feel this fight has been brewing for a while. I'm ready for anything and have been my whole career. I've taken on the best and biggest challenges from the very get-go. I fought for the IBF world youth title in my fourth fight, the Commonwealth in my fifth so I'm ready for anything."

Meanwhile, Alex Arthur Jnr, son of former Edinburgh super featherweight world champion, Alex Snr, will make his professional debut on the undercard.

"I'm very excited," the 22-year-old said. "I grew up watching Josh lead the way and I was a big part of my dad's career as well when I was younger. I've been around it my whole life and I just feel it's now all clicked into place. I'm looking forward to kicking it all off. I want to be busy, fight often and take the right fights at the right time. Under the guidance of my dad and Frank Warren I'm sure everything will fall into place nicely. My dad has been a massive influence, not just me as a boxer but as a young man growing up. It's great to still have him by my side."